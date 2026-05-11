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Kenya Met Lists Regions Set To Experience Rainfall for the Next 7 Days

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

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File image of Heavy rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast continued rainfall across several parts of the country this week.

In a statement on Monday, May 11, the Met Department said rainfall is expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin

The Rift Valley and some parts of the Coast, and Northwestern Kenya are also expected to experience showers during the period.

The weatherman warned that some areas within the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley could experience heavy rainfall events over the coming days.

However, the department said the intensity of the rains is expected to reduce from Friday, May 15, 2026.

“Heavy rainfall events may occur in some parts of Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley during the first half of the forecast period. The intensity is expected to decrease from 15th May 2026,” the forecast read.

The Met Department urged residents in the regions to avoid walking or driving through moving water and not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows during storms.

Further, the weatherman asked members of the public living in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to exercise caution.

At the same time, the department said Daytime maximum average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in the Coast, parts of the Southeastern Lowlands, Northeastern, and Northwestern Kenya.

Meanwhile, some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience average nighttime temperatures of less than 10°C.

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