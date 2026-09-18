Kenya Met Predicts Rainfall in 14 Counties This Weekend

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has forecast rainfall across 14 counties this weekend.

In a statement on Friday, September 18, the weatherman said rainfall is expected in Nairobi, Nyeri, Meru, Kiambu, Kwale, and Mombasa counties.

Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Nakuru, Bomet, Nandi, and Trans Nzoia Counties will also experience showers during the period.

Kenya Met also warned of intermittent cloudy and cold conditions in some parts of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Wajir, and Garissa counties.

“Intermittent cloudy & cold conditions are also expected in some parts of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Wajir and Garissa Counties,” read part of the forecast.

The authority noted that other parts of the country are likely to experience sunny intervals.

This comes days after KMSA said it is stepping up preparedness ahead of the October–December (OND) 2026 rainfall season.

The meteorological agency noted that it has identified several parts of the country where rainfall is expected during the OND season, urging communities and relevant authorities to use available weather information to prepare for potential weather-related hazards.

“As we prepare for the OND season, the window for preparedness is now. Use weather information to plan ahead, protect lives and livelihoods, and take action before hazards occur,” the authority stated.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino has announced that ministries and state agencies are working closely with county governments, humanitarian organisations and development partners to strengthen multi-agency preparedness and response mechanisms ahead of the rains.

“The government is particularly alert to the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas, which may lead to flooding, landslides, disruption of transport and essential services, damage to infrastructure and displacement of vulnerable households,” Owino said.