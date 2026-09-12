Kenya Met Predicts Rainfall in 14 Counties This Weekend

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has predicted rainfall across 14 counties over the next five days.

In a weather forecast on Friday, September 11, KMSA said rainfall is expected in Kericho, Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia counties.

The authority also listed Murang’a, Meru, Embu, Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, and Kwale among the counties that will receive showers during the period.

“Rainfall is expected in some parts of Kericho, Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Murang’a, Meru, Embu, Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi and Kwale counties,” read the forecast in part.

At the same time, the weatherman warned of strong southeasterly winds of above 25 knots during the period.

According to Kenya Met, the strong winds are expected in Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui Counties.

“Strong southerly to southeasterly winds of above 25 knots (125m/s) expected over parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui Counties,” the statement added.

The update comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department (Kenya Met) predicted below-average rainfall in several counties during September 2026, with dry conditions expected to persist across large parts of the country.

The forecast, issued on Wednesday, September 2, indicated that rainfall patterns in September would vary across the country, with some areas expected to receive near-average rainfall while others experience generally sunny and dry conditions.

Kenya Met said September is a transition month between the generally dry June-July-August season and the October-November-December short-rains season.

“September marks the climatological transition period from the June-July-August season that is generally dry over most parts of the country, to the October-November-December short rainfall season,” the forecast read.