The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has predicted rainfall across 30 counties over the next seven days.

In a weather forecast on Monday, November 23, KMSA said rainfall will be experienced in Kakamega, Bungoma, Nandi, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Kericho and Nyamira counties.

Other areas expected to receive rainfall include Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Kajiado.

Taita Taveta, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties will also experience showers during the week.

Meanwhile, some parts of northern and eastern Kenya are expected to experience high daytime temperatures, with maximum average temperatures exceeding 35°C.

The affected areas include parts of Samburu, Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties.

On the other hand, several parts of the country are expected to experience cold nights, with minimum average temperatures falling below 10°C.

The affected counties include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Taita Taveta and Kajiado.

Kenya Met advised residents in the affected areas to prepare for chilly night-time conditions.

This comes a week after KMSA warned of possible flooding across 7 counties. In an update on November 16, the authority cautioned that continued rainfall could trigger flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, urban settlements and locations with poor drainage systems.

“Continued rainfall may result in localized flooding, flash floods in susceptible areas, waterlogging, soil erosion and temporary disruption of transport, particularly in low-lying areas, urban settlements and poorly drained locations. Rising water levels in rivers and other water bodies may also pose risks to communities living downstream,” the authority said.

KMSA advised residents in flood-prone areas and those living along riverbanks to remain alert and closely monitor changing weather patterns and river conditions.

Residents were also cautioned against attempting to cross flooded roads, bridges and swollen rivers, whether on foot or using vehicles, due to the dangers posed by rising water levels.