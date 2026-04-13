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Kenya Met Predicts Rainfall in 6 Regions This Week

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across six regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Monday, April 13, the weatherman said rainfall is expected mostly in North-Eastern Kenya, South-Eastern Lowlands, and Coastal regions.

The Central Highlands, South Rift Valley, and Western Kenya regions will also experience showers during the week.

Rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country, particularly in: North-Eastern Kenya, South-Eastern Lowlands, Coastal region, Central Highlands, South Rift Valley, and Western Kenya,” read the forecast.

The weatherman noted that the rainfall will vary in intensity, with some areas experiencing light to moderate showers while others may record occasional heavy downpours.

The Central Highlands are expected to receive some of the heaviest rainfall, with totals ranging from 50 mm to over 120 mm in certain locations.

In the Western Kenya regions and parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, moderate to heavy rainfall of between 20 mm and 70 mm is expected, while the coastal region will experience moderate to heavy rains, with isolated areas recording more than 100 mm.

The Met Department also predicted that daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

Meanwhile, cool nights of below 10°C are likely in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

The weather forecast comes days after KMD announced that moderate to heavy rains would be experienced in Western, Lake Victoria basin, Rift Valley, Central Kenya, and Coastal regions during the weekend.

In an advisory, Kenya Met warned that heavy rainfall was expected in parts of Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin, with the downpour likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms.

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