Kenya Met Warns of Dry Conditions This Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned Kenyans of sunny and dry conditions across the country this week.

In the weather forecast for February 3 to February 9, 2026, the department said most parts of the country will experience predominantly dry conditions in the next seven days.

However, the department said there would be occasional rainfall in the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya towards the end of the week.

“Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected over most parts of the country. However, rainfall is likely to occur in a few to several areas of the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya as the week progresses,” read the weather update in part.

The Met Department also warned of hot conditions with daytime maximum temperatures above 30°C expected in several parts of the country, including the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

In contrast, the weatherman said parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to experience cool nights with a minimum night-time temperature of below 10°C.

“Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in some parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro,” Kenya Met added.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, sunny intervals are expected in the mornings during the first half of the forecast period, giving way to rains over a few places during the second half.

Afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur over a few places.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley are expected to experience  Sunny intervals are expected during the day, with partly cloudy conditions at night.

However, there is a possibility of afternoon and night showers occurring over a few places during the second half of the forecast period.

