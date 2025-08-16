Connect with us

Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains Affecting 33 Counties

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued an advisory warning of heavy rainfall expected to hit at least 33 counties.

In a notice on Friday, August 15, Kenya Met stated that heavy downpours are expected in 33 counties from Sunday, August 17, to Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The weatherman noted that the rainfall is expected to reach more than 20mm in 24 hours across parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley.

“The rainfall pounding parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley is expected to intensify to more than 20mm in 24 hours and spread to the Highlands East of the Rift Valley on Sunday, 17th August 2025. The heavy rainfall is likely to continue up to Tuesday, 19th August 2025,” read the notice in part.

The Met Department also warned that strong southerly winds of more than 25 knots (12.9 m/s) are projected to continue over the eastern sector.

Affected counties include: Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Narok.

Others are Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West-Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, and parts of Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi.

The Met Department cautioned residents in the listed regions to be vigilant against possible flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods and poor visibility. People living downstream rivers and along seasonal rivers should be careful since water may appear suddenly even though it may not be raining within the area,” said the weatherman.

KMD further urged motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads, as water depth may be deceptive and unsafe.

Additionally, the weatherman said strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees, and cause structural damage.

