Kenya MET Warns of Heavy Rains and Flash Floods in Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a decisive heavy rainfall advisory, warning of intensified downpours across several regions of the country starting Sunday, August 17, and persisting until Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

This alert comes as parts of Kenya, including the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of Rift Valley, are expected to experience rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours, with the intensity gradually spreading eastward into the Central and Eastern Highlands.

The KMD, often referred to as the “weatherman,” projects that these heavy rains will continue until Tuesday before gradually reducing in intensity from Wednesday, August 20. A strong south-easterly wind current, blowing at over 25 knots (12.9 m/s), is also expected to fuel the system in the eastern sector, adding another layer of concern.

Counties placed on high alert include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi.

Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant for potential flash floods, particularly in low-lying and riverine areas. The KMD emphasized the danger of sudden rises in seasonal rivers, which may appear dry upstream, stating, “People living downstream rivers and along seasonal rivers should be careful since water may appear suddenly even though it may not be raining within the area”.

Motorists and aviators are also cautioned about reduced visibility, which could significantly impact transport during this period. The advisory further warns against sheltering under trees or near grilled windows due to the heightened risk of lightning strikes. Strong winds accompanying the rainfall could also cause significant damage, including blowing off roofs, uprooting trees, and destroying structures.

This warning follows a period of cold, chilly weather across much of the country. The KMD has communicated this advisory to key government agencies and disaster management units, including the Presidency, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Maritime Authority, and the National Disaster Operations Centre, to ensure coordinated action.

Nairobi, a county frequently affected by urban flooding, is among those on alert. The city’s infrastructure challenges, including structures on riparian land and blocked drainage systems, often exacerbate flood impacts, leading to submerged houses and heavy traffic.