Kenya MSS Officer Missing In Haiti As Gangs Burn 3 Armoured Vehicles

A Kenyan police officer in the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) is missing after a gang attack on Tuesday, March 25.

In a statement, MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka said the incident happened after a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle got stuck in a ditch suspected to have been dug by gangs.

In response, two Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sonde were deployed to help in the recovery.

“On March 25, 2025, at approximately 16:30 hrs, a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle on patrol along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route in the Pont-Sonde area, Artibonite Department, got stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been deliberately dug by gangs. In response, two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sonde were dispatched to assist in the recovery,” read part of the statement.

However, the two MRAPs also got stuck, and the gangs who were hiding launched an attack on the officers.

Following the incident, a Kenyan officer was reported missing as the gangs set the vehicles on fire.

“Unfortunately, during the recovery operation, one of the MRAPs also got stuck, while the other developed a mechanical issue. As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack. As a result of the incident, one MSS Kenyan contingent officer remains unaccounted for,” MSS stated.

Meanwhile, specialized teams have been deployed to conduct a search and determine his whereabouts.

The incident comes days after a Kenyan officer was injured while conducting a security operation in Kenscoff, within the Belot area. The officer was promptly evacuated to ASPEN Level 2 Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.