Kenya Pays Ksh3.9 Billion 2027 AFCON Hosting Fees to CAF

The Ministry of Sports has announced that Kenya has met all key financial and institutional obligations required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said Kenya has remitted the required hosting fee of $30 million (Ksh3.9 billion).

“In fulfilment of our commitments, the Government has remitted the requisite USD 30 million hosting fee to CAF, reaffirming Kenya’s credibility, readiness, and unwavering commitment to delivering a successful continental tournament,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, CS Mvurya said the government has also restructured the Multi-Agency Local Organizing Committee to bring together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

The Sports CS noted that the move is aimed at strengthening institutional capacity to match the scale and complexity of hosting AFCON.

“This multi-sectoral approach is deliberate, ensuring that our institutional capacity is fully aligned with the scale, complexity, and urgency of preparations required to host a tournament of AFCON’s magnitude,” said Mvurya.

He also said the government will fast-track the implementation of key infrastructure and operational requirements following recommendations by CAF.

These include the construction and upgrading of match venues, training facilities, transport and logistics systems, as well as enhancing safety, security, and broadcast standards.

“This is a routine but critical process in the hosting cycle, and Kenya is addressing each recommendation with precision, urgency, and accountability,” Mvurya said.

Further, Mvurya said officials from the three co-hosting countries, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, will be convening next month to deliberate on the establishment of a harmonised framework.

“We will be convening next month to deliberate on the establishment of a harmonized framework to support the implementation of visa facilitation mechanisms to enable ease of movement for teams, officials, fans, and stakeholders across our borders, coordinated tax exemptions, customs facilitation measures, and streamlined clearance procedures for all goods, services, and activities directly related to AFCON,” he remarked.