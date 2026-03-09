Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Power Announces Power Outages in Nairobi and 5 Other Counties on Tuesday

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced scheduled power interruptions in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, KPLC said the power interruptions are to allow for routine maintenance of the electricity network.

The planned outages will affect sections of Nairobi as well as parts of Machakos, Baringo, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Murang’a counties.

In Nairobi, the power interruption will affect parts of Huruma, including sections of Juja Road and nearby areas, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The outage will also affect Riruta and Waithaka areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with locations such as parts of Naivasha Road, Gathodeki, St. John Catholic Riruta, Precious Blood Riruta, Kawangware Timber Yard, Kawangware Law Courts, Kawangware Market, Ndurarua Primary School, Dagoretti High School and Nairobi Women’s Hospital College expected to be affected.

In Machakos County, electricity will be interrupted along the Kangundo Road corridor from Joska to Nguluni between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Joska, Mutalia, Malaa, Kantafu, Kenanie Leather Industries, Quickmart Joska, Nguluni, and several quarries and crushers at Muusini.

In Baringo County, the outage will affect Timboroa and surrounding areas from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., including Timboroa Township, Boito, Muchorwe Market, Chagaiya, Subukia, and Wambare Sawmill.

Parts of Laikipia County will also experience power interruptions. Areas around Kiruri Market and Karurumo will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Isiolo County, areas including Maili Nane, Kambi Garba, Archer’s Post, Wamba Town, and surrounding markets will be affected by the planned outage between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, parts of Murang’a County around Kiruri Market, including Gathaithi Market, Karurumo Market, Mununga High School, Ichichi Market, and Karura Primary School, will also experience interruptions.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

2 Men Jailed for 11 Years Over Vandalizing KPLC Equipment

Two suspects have been sentenced to 11 years behind bars after being found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power and Lighting Company(KPLC) transformers and stealing...

February 24, 2026

News

2 Sentenced to 10 years in Jail Over Vandalizing KPLC Infrastructure

Two men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison or to pay a fine of Ksh5 million after being found guilty of vandalising...

December 6, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 25 204214 Screenshot 2025 06 25 204214

News

Kenya Power Guard is Shot Dead at Stima Plaza During Protests

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a statement following the tragic death of a security guard outside Stima Plaza during the...

June 25, 2025
7910 1000139759 7910 1000139759

News

KPLC Announces Power Outages in Machakos, Nyanza, ,Mt Kenya & Coast regions

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced scheduled power interruptions across four counties on Tuesday, June 24. In a statement on Monday,...

June 23, 2025