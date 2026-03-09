Kenya Power Announces Power Outages in Nairobi and 5 Other Counties on Tuesday

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced scheduled power interruptions in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, KPLC said the power interruptions are to allow for routine maintenance of the electricity network.

The planned outages will affect sections of Nairobi as well as parts of Machakos, Baringo, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Murang’a counties.

In Nairobi, the power interruption will affect parts of Huruma, including sections of Juja Road and nearby areas, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The outage will also affect Riruta and Waithaka areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with locations such as parts of Naivasha Road, Gathodeki, St. John Catholic Riruta, Precious Blood Riruta, Kawangware Timber Yard, Kawangware Law Courts, Kawangware Market, Ndurarua Primary School, Dagoretti High School and Nairobi Women’s Hospital College expected to be affected.

In Machakos County, electricity will be interrupted along the Kangundo Road corridor from Joska to Nguluni between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Joska, Mutalia, Malaa, Kantafu, Kenanie Leather Industries, Quickmart Joska, Nguluni, and several quarries and crushers at Muusini.

In Baringo County, the outage will affect Timboroa and surrounding areas from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., including Timboroa Township, Boito, Muchorwe Market, Chagaiya, Subukia, and Wambare Sawmill.

Parts of Laikipia County will also experience power interruptions. Areas around Kiruri Market and Karurumo will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Isiolo County, areas including Maili Nane, Kambi Garba, Archer’s Post, Wamba Town, and surrounding markets will be affected by the planned outage between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, parts of Murang’a County around Kiruri Market, including Gathaithi Market, Karurumo Market, Mununga High School, Ichichi Market, and Karura Primary School, will also experience interruptions.