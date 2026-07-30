Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Power Confirms Restoration of Token Purchase System After Nationwide Outage

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenya Power has confirmed the restoration of its prepaid token purchase and bill payment systems across all channels, ending a disruption that had left thousands of customers unable to buy electricity tokens or settle their bills.

In a customer alert issued on Thursday, the utility said its payment platforms had gone down due to a system interruption affecting token purchases and electricity bill payments nationwide. The outage was first reported early in the morning, sparking frustration among customers who found themselves unable to top up their prepaid meters even after power had been restored to their homes.

By mid-afternoon, Kenya Power confirmed that the systems were back online, though it cautioned that customers would experience delays in receiving their purchased tokens.

“We wish to inform our customers that all our prepaid payment platforms have been restored, and customers are now able to buy tokens. However, the high number of transactions is causing delays in the delivery of tokens to customers. We are working to clear the backlog as soon as possible to ensure real-time delivery. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the specific cause of the system interruption but had earlier assured customers that technical teams were working around the clock to resolve the issue.

The payment glitch came less than a day after a widespread blackout plunged large parts of the country into darkness. That outage, first reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, affected Nairobi, the Coast, Mt Kenya and parts of the Central Rift, while sections of the North Rift and Western regions remained on supply throughout.

Kenya Power attributed the blackout to a technical disturbance on the national grid. The utility restored power in phases, energising the Lanet, Naivasha and Juja Road substations by 10:11 p.m. before progressively returning other regions to service, with supply fully restored to all affected customers by 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The back-to-back disruptions, first the blackout and then the payment system downtime, left many Kenyans without electricity access for an extended stretch, even as the company worked to normalise operations on both fronts.

Kenya Power has advised customers to keep checking its official communication channels for further updates as it works through the backlog of pending token deliveries.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Government Announces Nationwide Electricity Price Cut to Ease Cost of Living

Millions of Kenyan households and businesses received a rare piece of welcome economic news on Wednesday as Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi...

June 10, 2026

News

Government Withdraws Kenya Power Tariff Review Application

Millions of Kenyan households, businesses, and industries can breathe a sigh of relief after the government pulled the plug on a proposed electricity tariff...

June 3, 2026

News

Kenya Power Announces Power Outages in Nairobi and 5 Other Counties on Tuesday

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced scheduled power interruptions in several parts of the country on Tuesday. In a statement on...

March 9, 2026
7910 1000139759 7910 1000139759

News

KPLC Announces Power Outages in Machakos, Nyanza, ,Mt Kenya & Coast regions

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced scheduled power interruptions across four counties on Tuesday, June 24. In a statement on Monday,...

June 23, 2025