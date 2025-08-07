Kenya Power Goes Digital in Customer Service Upgrade

Kenya Power is powering into a new era of customer engagement, reporting a sharp rise in the adoption of its digital self-service platforms highlighting a nationwide shift toward convenient, tech-driven utility services.

In the financial year ending June 30, 2025, interactions on the utility firm’s MyPower App skyrocketed by 22.12%, from 1.65 million to 2.02 million, while usage of the USSD code 977# jumped 13.58%, registering 1.84 million requests, up from 1.62 million the previous year. The growing which has embraced digital services has translated to a 75% reduction in foot traffic at Kenya Power’s banking halls – underlining the platforms’ effectiveness.

“One of our strategic pillars is enhancing customer satisfaction. By leveraging technology, we are offering customers the convenience to access services anytime, anywhere,” said Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror, Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Power.

Siror also emphasized the company’s long-term vision: “Our goal is to expand these platforms’ capabilities and personalize services. This reduces the need for physical visits and empowers customers to engage with us remotely and more efficiently.”

Bill-related queries dominated the platforms, growing by 304,198 to reach 1.7 million requests. Additionally, the bill simulator, which helps users project their electricity costs, logged 21,967 new interactions, totalling 99,709 for the year.

“The bill simulator empowers customers to manage usage in line with their income. Helping them plan electricity budgets is critical as we continue powering livelihoods,” Siror noted.

Beyond billing, customers can now buy tokens, track their last three tokens, report outages, and follow up on new connections. The ‘Jua for Sure’ feature, which helps verify field staff identity, recorded 33,422 requests up 6,887 from last year playing a key role in fraud prevention.

The total number of new users across digital platforms rose by 10,440, bringing the cumulative registrations to 41,265.

In addition to digital innovations, Kenya Power is expanding its smart meter rollout, already benefiting over 8,000 commercial and industrial clients and 100,000 SMEs, enabling real-time energy monitoring. The utility also increased National Contact Centre staff by 132, enhancing its responsiveness to customer concerns.

With strategic investment in technology, infrastructure, and service personnel, Kenya Power is positioning itself as a model for public sector digital transformation, redefining how essential services are delivered to millions.