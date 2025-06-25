Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Power Guard is Shot Dead at Stima Plaza During Protests

By

Published

Screenshot 2025 06 25 204214

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a statement following the tragic death of a security guard outside Stima Plaza during the June 25 protests.

In a statement, the utility company said the guard identified as Fred Wanyonyi was fatally shot at the entrance of the building at 4:30 pm.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mr. Fred Wamale Wanyonyi, a security guard stationed at our Stima Plaza headquarters, was fatally shot at the entrance of the building at 4:30 pm this evening during the ongoing protests,” read the statement in part.

Wanyonyi was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Mr. Wamale, an employee of Hatari Security, was on duty at the Kolobot Road entrance when the incident occurred. He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” KPLC stated.

Further, Kenya Power said it is working with relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into Wanyonyi’s shooting.

“We regret the unfortunate death of Mr. Wamale and are working with the relevant investigative organs to unearth the circumstances under which the incident occurred. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” KPLC added.

On Wednesday, Kenyans took to the streets in various parts of the country to demand justice for those who were killed in the 2024 protests.

The protests in Nairobi CBD turned chaotic as police clashed with the demonstrators for hours.

Also Read: Court Halts Media Blackout: LSK Wins Legal Battle Against Government Censorship

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021