Kenya Power Guard is Shot Dead at Stima Plaza During Protests

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a statement following the tragic death of a security guard outside Stima Plaza during the June 25 protests.

In a statement, the utility company said the guard identified as Fred Wanyonyi was fatally shot at the entrance of the building at 4:30 pm.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mr. Fred Wamale Wanyonyi, a security guard stationed at our Stima Plaza headquarters, was fatally shot at the entrance of the building at 4:30 pm this evening during the ongoing protests,” read the statement in part.

Wanyonyi was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Mr. Wamale, an employee of Hatari Security, was on duty at the Kolobot Road entrance when the incident occurred. He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” KPLC stated.

Further, Kenya Power said it is working with relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into Wanyonyi’s shooting.

“We regret the unfortunate death of Mr. Wamale and are working with the relevant investigative organs to unearth the circumstances under which the incident occurred. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” KPLC added.

On Wednesday, Kenyans took to the streets in various parts of the country to demand justice for those who were killed in the 2024 protests.

The protests in Nairobi CBD turned chaotic as police clashed with the demonstrators for hours.

