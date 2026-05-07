Kenya Power Official Arrested After Demanding Ksh20,000 Bribe

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption have arrested a Kenya Power and Lighting Company employee attached to the Mbale-Vihiga office over allegations of bribery.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, EACC said the suspect, identified as Kennedy Wambani Oduor, was arrested following investigations into claims that he solicited and received a Ksh20,000 bribe.

According to EACC, the matter dates back to October 2022, when God’s Vision for Africa in Vihiga reported a damaged and dangerous electricity pole near its premises. Despite making several reports to KPLC, no action was allegedly taken.

The organisation later opted to replace the rotten pole through a private contractor to prevent possible electrocution and fire incidents.

“The suspect, Kennedy Wambani Oduor, was arrested following allegations of soliciting and receiving a Kes 20,000 bribe. The matter arose after God’s Vision for Africa in Vihiga reported a damaged and dangerous electricity pole near its premises in October 2022.

“Despite several reports made to KPLC, no action was taken, prompting the organization to replace the rotten pole through a private contractor to avert the risk of electrocution and fire,” read the statement in part.

Investigations by the anti-graft agency established that Oduor allegedly became angered by the replacement and threatened to disconnect the organisation’s electricity supply unless he was paid a Ksh50,000 bribe.

The matter was subsequently reported to EACC, which launched investigations before mounting an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest while allegedly receiving Ksh20,000.

Following the completion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved bribery charges against the suspect under Section 6(1)(a) as read together with Section 18(1) and (2) of the Anti-Bribery Act, No. 47 of 2016.

Oduor was booked at Kisumu Central Police Station before being arraigned at the Kisumu Anti-Corruption Court on May 7, 2026.

The court later released him on a cash bail of Ksh200,000 with a surety of a similar amount.