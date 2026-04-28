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Kenya Railways Abruptly Cancels Major World Bank-Funded Project

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Railways Corporation has cancelled an international tender for the supply of critical equipment for its commuter trains, raising fresh concerns over the future of urban rail improvements in Nairobi.

In a notice dated Tuesday, April 28, the corporation confirmed it had terminated the procurement process for 24 air compressors intended for Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains. The tender was part of the World Bank-funded Kenya Urban Mobility Improvement Project (KUMIP), a multi-billion shilling initiative aimed at modernising urban transport.

“Kenya Railways has cancelled the tender process,” the notice indicated, coming just 12 days before the submission deadline of May 11, 2026. The tender had been floated through an international competitive bidding process in line with World Bank procurement regulations.

The cancelled contract involved the supply and delivery of air compressors to the Nairobi Central Workshops, where maintenance and rehabilitation of trains are conducted. These components are essential for braking systems and other pneumatic operations, making them critical to the safe and efficient functioning of DMU trains.

The sudden decision has introduced uncertainty into ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability of the Nairobi Commuter Rail service, which serves thousands of passengers daily across the city and its outskirts. Such cancellations are uncommon in donor-funded infrastructure projects and may signal administrative reviews or possible funding adjustments.Notably, the DMU fleet – many of which are refurbished units, relies heavily on consistent maintenance cycles. Delays in procuring essential components could further strain operations, especially at a time when demand for affordable and efficient public transport continues to grow.

The commuter rail system forms a key pillar of Nairobi’s broader urban mobility strategy, which seeks to integrate rail services with other modes such as Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to ease congestion and improve connectivity.

Despite the significance of the project, Kenya Railways Corporation has not provided detailed reasons for the cancellation, leaving stakeholders speculating on the next course of action. It remains unclear whether the tender will be re-advertised or restructured under revised terms.

The development also comes amid reports of frequent breakdowns affecting some DMU trains, forcing the corporation to incur higher maintenance costs. Without the planned upgrades, concerns are mounting over the sustainability and efficiency of the service.

As Kenya continues to invest in modernising its transport infrastructure, the halted tender underscores the complexities involved in executing large-scale, donor-backed projects and the potential ripple effects on service delivery.

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