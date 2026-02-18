Kenya Receives First 21,000 Doses of Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection Lenacapavir

Kenya has received 21,000 starter doses of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, marking a major milestone in the country’s fight against new infections.

The first batch arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday night, ahead of a phased national rollout set to begin in early March.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the doses will support the introduction of the new Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) option in 15 high-burden counties.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasised that the drug is strictly for HIV-negative individuals.

“Let me emphasise that this medicine is for those who are HIV negative. It must be stated clearly and emphasised that Lenacapavir is neither a vaccine nor a cure for HIV, and therefore we urge all those on treatment to continue their lifelong therapy,” Duale said.

Lenacapavir is administered only twice a year, offering six months of protection per dose. Unlike daily oral PrEP pills, the injectable formulation works by blocking critical stages of the HIV life cycle, preventing the virus from establishing infection.

“The medicine works by blocking critical stages of the HIV life cycle. Its greatest advantage is that it is administered only twice a year,” Duale added.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya’s HIV prevalence currently stands at 3.7 per cent, with approximately 1.34 million people on anti-retroviral treatment.

However, 41 per cent of new infections occur among young people below the age of 24, highlighting the urgent need for innovative prevention tools.

Kenya becomes the first country in East Africa to introduce Lenacapavir, following its approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration in June 2025 and endorsement by the World Health Organisation in July 2025.

In January 2026, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board completed a scientific review and registered both the oral and injectable formulations for use locally.

The initial rollout will cover Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, Kisii, Mombasa, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Busia, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, and Nakuru counties.

An additional 12,000 continuation doses are expected by April to prevent treatment interruptions, while the United States Government has committed a further 25,000 doses to support early implementation.

The current batch has been funded through the Global Fund at an estimated cost of Sh7,800 per patient per year.

Distribution will be integrated into existing health systems through the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency, with oversight from the National AIDS and STI Control Programme.

Health officials say the phased approach, guided by national HIV data and the Kenya PrEP Operational Plan 2025, will eventually expand to nationwide coverage, strengthening Kenya’s commitment to ending the HIV epidemic.

Also Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/kenya-approves-revolutionary-twice-yearly-hiv-prevention-injection/