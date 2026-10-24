Kenya Records Second Ebola Death as Cases Rise to Nine

The Ministry of Health has announced the death of a 65-year-old woman who was receiving treatment for Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease), bringing the number of fatalities in Kenya’s outbreak to two.

In a statement on Friday, October 23, 2026, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the woman was the third confirmed case and a close family member of the first patient, who had also died.

The woman had been under quarantine when she developed symptoms on October 13. She was admitted to an infectious disease unit the same day and received supportive care from medical teams before succumbing to the disease early Friday evening.

“The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened to announce the passing of a 65-year-old female patient, the third confirmed case of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) in Kenya. She was a direct contact and close family member of the first case (deceased) and was under quarantine when she developed symptoms on 13th October 2026.

“She was admitted to the infectious disease unit on the same day and had been receiving supportive care from our dedicated medical teams, who did everything possible to save her life. Sadly, she succumbed to the disease early this evening,” read the statement.

Amoth said the woman’s family had been formally informed of her death and extended its condolences to her relatives, friends and community.

He also said it was working with the deceased woman’s family to facilitate a safe and dignified burial in line with established public health protocols.

“The Ministry, in consultation with the family, is facilitating a safe and dignified burial in accordance with our established public health protocols. Trained teams will conduct the burial with respect for the family’s wishes and beliefs, while protecting the family and the community from further possible infection,” he stated.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya has recorded nine confirmed Ebola cases, with two deaths reported so far. The remaining seven patients are receiving care at two isolation facilities.

Amoth urged Kenyans to continue observing public health precautions to reduce the risk of infection.

Members of the public were advised to avoid contact with the blood and body fluids of anyone who is sick and not to touch or handle the body of a person who has died from a suspected illness.

“We urge all Kenyans to continue upholding public health measures: avoid contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick person, do not touch or handle the body of anyone who has died of a suspected illness, wash hands regularly with soap and water, and seek help immediately if you develop fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding. Call 719 free of charge or use the WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719,” he added.