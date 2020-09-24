Kenya Reported 141 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

(KDRTV)-The Ministry of Health on Thursday declared that 141 more people had contacted the novel coronavirus bringing the national caseload to 37, 489 after 3, 307 samples were tested

All new patients are Kenyans except 7 who are foreign nationals.

“In terms of gender, 103 are males and 38 females. The youngest is a four-year old child, while the oldest is 74,” said Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi in a press briefing on Thursday.

Unfortunatly, Mwangangi also announced that five more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the respiratory diseases bringing the number of fatalities to 669

Meanwhile, 81 more patients recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries to 24, 334.

The new case were distributed as follows: TransNzoia-28, Nakuru-24, Nairobi-14, Mombasa-14, Kiambu-9, Migori-8, Kiambu-6, Kajiado-6, Uasin Gishu-5, Narok-5, Kitui-5, Turkana-4, Bungoma-2, Homa Bay-2, West Pokot-2, Machakos-2, Murang`a-1, nandi-1, Vihiga-1, Meru-1 and Busia-1

KDRTV understands that Kenya`s coronavirus curve has continued to flatten as the Ministry of Education ordered all TSC teachers to report to school to prepare for reopening

Many countries worldwide have reopened schools after WHO was quoted saying that children have higher chances of contracting coronavirus at home than while at school.

