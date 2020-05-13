Kenya Reports 22 More Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, Tally Now 737

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported 22 new positive cases of novel coronavirus raising the total number of cases in the country to 737

The new cases were confirmed after 1516 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Out of the new COVID-19 patients, 22 are Kenyan nationals while one is a Ugandan

KDRTV understands that Kenya has tested 35, 432 samples since the deadly virus was first confirmed in country in March

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the 22 new patients 17 are male while 5 are female; the patients are aged between 20 and 81-years-old

The new cases in the country are spread as follows: Nairobi reported 10 cases, Mombasa had 8 cases and Kajiado had 3 while Bomet had only one case.

In Nairobi, 4 cases were confirmed in Embakasi, Kamkunji had 3 cases, while Kibra and KNH had two and one cases consecutively

On the other hand, in Mombasa Mvita reported 7 cases while Nyali had only one case.

In Kajiado, all the three cases were reported in Namanga

Since Bomet reported the first cases of the dreadful coronavirus, that total number of the counties which have reported cases of coronavirus has risen to 20.

Again, at the same time, the Health Ministry`s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said during a presser on Wednesday that 22 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from health facilities after recovering from the respiratory disease.