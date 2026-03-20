Kenya Risks Losing 2027 AFCON Hosting Rights

Kenya risks losing hosting rights for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) if it does not pay the hosting fee amounting to Ksh 3.9billion by March 30, 2026.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi revealed the risk when he appeared before the National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee, chaired by Dan Wanyama, on Thursday, March 19.

Mwangi told the committee that the government had already received communication from the Confederation of African Football outlining strict timelines for preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Sports PS requested the Committee to ask the National Treasury to allocate the funds to the Ministry of Sports before the deadline.

“We have received communication from CAF giving the timelines on the activities that should be done in readiness to host the CHAN. We appreciate the NT because in the 2026/2027 BPS, there was an allocation of around Kshs 5billion, 3.5 billion being the hosting fees.

“But in the light of the recent communication from CAF, we have been given up to the 30th of March to clear the payment of hosting fees,” the PS said.

Mwangi noted that Tanzania and Uganda, which are also co-hosting the 2027 AFCON, have already paid their fees, and the gains made so far by Kenya towards hosting the games will go down the drain.

“CAF is very particular that we must show commitment by paying the contribution. So I am seeking this Committee to kindly consider this Supplementary in conjunction with the National Treasury to have the 206/2027 budget brought forward,” he stated.

Wanyama, while reacting to PS Mwangi’s request, assured the State Department that the Committee will push the treasury to release the hosting funds.

“We have heard you, and we will push Treasury to release money for the hosting rights so that we do not get into the quagmire of us being denied to host AFCON, and then we give a chance to our neighbors to do so. It will be a big shame to Kenya, which has always been a big brother in the region,” he said.