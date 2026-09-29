Kenya School of Law Opens Applications for 2027/2028 Advocates Training Programme, January Pre-Bar Exams

Nairobi — The Kenya School of Law (KSL) has opened applications for its 2027/2028 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) and January 2027 Pre-Bar Examinations, setting separate deadlines for prospective applicants.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, September 29, the 2027/2028 ATP is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, with applications closing on November 13, 2026.

“The Kenya School of Law invites applications for admission to the Advocates Training Programme for the 2027/2028 Academic Year. Qualified applicants may apply as outlined,” the notice stated.

The School has also opened applications for the January 2027 Pre-Bar Examinations, which will be held from January 11 to January 13, 2027.

Candidates seeking to sit the examinations have until December 11, 2026, to submit their applications. KSL has urged prospective applicants to observe the respective deadlines and follow the required eligibility and application procedures.

Applicants have also been directed to consult the KSL website for information on eligibility requirements, application procedures, examination schedules, fees and admission requirements.

The announcement comes amid changes in Kenya’s legal education framework following new regulatory requirements introduced by the Council of Legal Education (CLE). The supplied reports say the changes followed a Court of Appeal ruling affirming the CLE’s authority to accredit institutions offering the Advocates Training Programme.

Under the new framework outlined in the reports, institutions seeking to offer ATP training would be required to meet standards including a maximum class size of 40 trainees, a 1:10 instructor-to-trainee ratio and at least three full-time faculty members. KSL would receive a two-year grace period before being required to comply with the same accreditation requirements applicable to other providers.

Another notice included in the supplied material states that KSL has issued an amended notice on admission to the 2027/2028 ATP after questions surrounding its admission requirements.

The amended notice clarifies that the C- (Minus) pathway is a transitional provision for persons who, as of the date of the notice, already hold an LL.B. obtained under the 2009 Regulations. According to the notice, the pathway will cease to apply after two years, subject to changes in the law.

For applicants relying on the C- pathway, the Pre-Bar Examination is scheduled for January 2027.

With the ATP application deadline set for November 13 and the Pre-Bar deadline for December 11, prospective applicants have been advised to confirm their eligibility and complete the respective application procedures within the specified timelines.