Kenya School of Law Suspends 2027/2028 ATP Applications Following High Court Orders

The Kenya School of Law (KSL) has suspended applications for its 2027/2028 Advocates Training Programme (ATP), leaving prospective students unsure when the process will resume.

In a notice issued on Thursday, October 15, 2026, the institution said the suspension follows interim orders from the High Court over the advertised intake. It will stay in place until the court gives further directions and the case is decided.

“The Kenya School of Law hereby informs all prospective applicants and other stakeholders that, following the issuance of interim orders by the High Court in relation to the advertised ATP intake, the receipt of applications for admission to the ATP Class of 2027/2028 academic year has been temporarily suspended pending further directions from the Court and the determination of the matter,” the notice stated.

KSL apologised for the inconvenience. “We regret any inconvenience this suspension may cause and appreciate the patience, understanding and cooperation of all affected parties,” the institution said. It added that updates will be shared through its official communication channels.

Applications had been due to close on November 13, and the programme was set to begin on February 1, 2027.

The dispute is over the admission criteria KSL published for the new intake. On October 6, Justice John Onyiego issued orders stopping KSL and the Council of Legal Education (CLE) from admitting students under the disputed requirements. The orders followed a challenge by applicants, including Elizabeth Achieng and Kioo Cha Jamii.

The petitioners argue that major changes to admission standards cannot be introduced through an annual advertisement. They say such changes need a proper legal and regulatory process, including parliamentary approval.

Candidates were usually required to have at least a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a B plain in English or Kiswahili, among other conditions. KSL’s revised notice introduced alternative routes. These include provisions for certain law graduates with lower secondary school grades, and for applicants who pass a Pre-Bar Examination.

The court directed the respondents to file their responses within seven days and set the matter for priority hearing on October 13. Reports do not say what happened at that hearing.

KSL’s notice did not mention the January 2027 Pre-Bar Examination, which opened alongside the ATP intake. Applications for it are due to close on December 11.

KSL said it hopes the cases will be resolved quickly so that the admission process becomes clearer.