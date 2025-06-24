Kenya Secures KSh 16.4B For Climate and Environmental Projects

Kenya has made a audicious stride in its quest for environmental sustainability and rural development by securing a KSh 16.39 billion ($126.8 million) concessional loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Signed on Tuesday June 24, 2025, this landmark agreement ushers in the Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP), a transformative initiative targeting environmental conservation and livelihoods in ten rural counties.

The program, signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and IFAD’s Regional Director Sara Mbago-Bhunu, is collected to combat environmental degradation, reverse climate change effects, and elevate household incomes. It covers counties including Kisumu, Kakamega, Homa Bay, Migori, Kericho, and West Pokot areas grappling with ecosystem depletion and rural poverty.

The concessional loan, offered at a 1.41% interest rate with a five-year grace period and a 25-year repayment plan, will fund activities focused on sustainable resource management, environmental-friendly income ventures, and institutional capacity building in local communities.

This comes as Africa contends with the dual burden of underdevelopment and climate vulnerability. With over 600 million Africans still lacking reliable electricity, the strain on natural ecosystems has worsened. Kenya’s green funding from IFAD stands as a timely response to these challenges, boosting both environmental resilience and socio-economic growth.

The INReMP aligns with President William Ruto’s broader environmental blueprint, which includes an ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees, reclaim 5.1 million hectares of deforested land, and champion global climate finance reforms. The partnership also signals Kenya’s shift from aid dependence to sustainable trade, aiming to revitalize the rural economy and narrow the trade deficit.

This deal not only affirms Kenya’s environmental leadership in Africa but also highlights the power of strategic international partnerships in unlocking green solutions for shared global challenges.