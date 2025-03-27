Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Secures Sh1.8bn Chinese Grant To Upgrade Hospitals

By

Published

GnCCWAjW4AAVEin

CS Mbadi

The Kenyan government has secured a Sh 1.8 billion grant from the Chinese government to upgrade hospitals.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi signed the grant agreement with the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, in Nairobi on Thursday.

“The CS Hon. FCPA John Mbadi this morning signed a KSh 1.8 billion (RMB 100 million) grant agreement with H.E. Ms. Guo Haiyan, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China at the Treasury Building,” the National Treasury said in a statement.

The grant will benefit the modernization of Londiani Referral Hospital in Kericho, Baringo County Referral Hospital, and Kilifi Hospital.

Other health facilities that will benefit are Misikhu Hospital, Bildad Kagia Hospital, and Kaimosi Farmers Training College.

Speaking after signing the grant, CS Mbadi thanked the Chinese Government for its continued support to Kenya.

“The partnership underscores strong bilateral ties between Kenya and China,” he said adding that the grant is a significant boost to Kenya’s healthcare sector.

GnCCWEAXUAAj957

The planned upgrade of these regional facilities is in line with the government’s effort to ensure the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Chinese grant comes just days after Mbadi said Kenya must “look inwards” to move forward and not rely on aid as it struggles to get its finances back on track after heavy domestic and foreign borrowing, resulting in high debt servicing costs.

“Things are not easy, our fiscal space has no legroom anymore, especially as foreign countries like the USA have stopped funding us, and we soon expect the EU to follow suit,” Mbadi said on Tuesday.

Also Read: CS Mbadi: Why Kenya Should Revert To 8 Provinces

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021