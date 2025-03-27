Kenya Secures Sh1.8bn Chinese Grant To Upgrade Hospitals

The Kenyan government has secured a Sh 1.8 billion grant from the Chinese government to upgrade hospitals.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi signed the grant agreement with the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, in Nairobi on Thursday.

“The CS Hon. FCPA John Mbadi this morning signed a KSh 1.8 billion (RMB 100 million) grant agreement with H.E. Ms. Guo Haiyan, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China at the Treasury Building,” the National Treasury said in a statement.

The grant will benefit the modernization of Londiani Referral Hospital in Kericho, Baringo County Referral Hospital, and Kilifi Hospital.

Other health facilities that will benefit are Misikhu Hospital, Bildad Kagia Hospital, and Kaimosi Farmers Training College.

Speaking after signing the grant, CS Mbadi thanked the Chinese Government for its continued support to Kenya.

“The partnership underscores strong bilateral ties between Kenya and China,” he said adding that the grant is a significant boost to Kenya’s healthcare sector.

The planned upgrade of these regional facilities is in line with the government’s effort to ensure the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Chinese grant comes just days after Mbadi said Kenya must “look inwards” to move forward and not rely on aid as it struggles to get its finances back on track after heavy domestic and foreign borrowing, resulting in high debt servicing costs.

“Things are not easy, our fiscal space has no legroom anymore, especially as foreign countries like the USA have stopped funding us, and we soon expect the EU to follow suit,” Mbadi said on Tuesday.

