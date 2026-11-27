The government is seeking to increase the number of women pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses in universities and colleges, after fresh figures showed that female students account for only 35 per cent of enrolments in the fields.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Muganda Inyangala said the Ministry of Education was working with institutions of higher learning to raise female participation to at least 50 per cent, as Kenya prepares to place more than 1.1 million candidates who sat the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Speaking on Friday, November 27, Inyangala said approximately 322,000 students were enrolled in STEM programmes across the country’s tertiary institutions, but only about 112,000 were girls.

The figures mean that women remain underrepresented in courses expected to play an increasingly important role in the future job market.

“This is worrying, and that is why, as a state department for university education, we are going to take this exposure of girls to STEM very seriously,” Inyangala said.

The government plans to use mentorship programmes, symposiums and career guidance activities to encourage more girls to consider science and technology-related courses when transitioning to universities and colleges.

Under the initiative, universities are working with women who have established careers in STEM to engage schoolgirls, share their professional experiences and encourage them to pursue similar career paths.

Inyangala expressed hope that the interventions would gradually raise female enrolment from the current 35 per cent to the 50 per cent target.

“I hope that in the coming years we can increase this number from 35 per cent to 50 per cent and the numbers will then grow sporadically. It is imperative for us to get the girls motivated, interested, engaged, and motivated to pursue STEM subjects,” the PS said.

She also warned that limited participation in science and technology could disadvantage girls as industries increasingly adopt new technologies and demand workers with digital and technical skills.

“Most of the jobs going forward will be in STEM and will also be linked to IT. So, if we don’t empower our girls right now, as the labour market changes, it will be increasingly difficult to get them not only to work but to make a significant contribution in a technologically empowered world to move our country forward,” she stated.

The PS spoke during the National Conference on Women and Girls in STEM in Higher Education at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega.

The conference brought together stakeholders to discuss barriers facing women and girls in STEM education, research and employment, while exploring ways to strengthen partnerships and address the gender gap.

Female students from different schools also showcased scientific and technological innovations during the event.

“When we empower a girl in STEM, we do more than transform her future; we unlock the potential of a generation and strengthen the foundation of our nation’s development,” Inyangala reiterated.

The government hopes the planned mentorship and career guidance initiatives will encourage more girls to pursue STEM subjects before making their higher education choices.