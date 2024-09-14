Kenya Signs Labour Mobility Agreement With Germany

Kenya and Germany have signed the much-anticipated agreement on sharing of labour, talent and mobility.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, was witnessed by President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of Kenya and German Minister for Interior and Homeland Nancy Faeler signed the historic deal.

Addressing a media conference with Chancellor Sholz after the signing ceremony, President Ruto welcomed the agreement, saying it would create many job opportunities for Kenyans.

“The signing of the Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement will go a long way in providing job opportunities to Kenyans and also strengthen our relations with Germany,” said Ruto.

Ruto urged Germany to take advantage of the best human capital Kenya has, saying it was among the best in the world.

“We have the best human resource capital which is young, energetic, creative, hardworking and innovative,” President Ruto said.

On his part, Chancellor Scholz said the mutual trust between Kenya and Germany would be an opportunity to identify areas where the two countries “can make a difference together”.

The purpose of the comprehensive agreement is to provide a framework for cooperation and information exchange on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs, employment, welfare of employees and readmission and return of workers.

Kenya and Germany undertook to cooperate in promoting the fair mobility of skilled workers, students and apprentices, promoting temporary migration for reasons of vocational education and training and gainful employment, including exploring possibilities for seasonal work.

Other undertakings are promoting residence in Germany for gainful employment, including temporary residence for people seeking work, and collaborating in skills development and training.

The two governments also resolved to work together to ensure fair and ethical recruitment practices, provide labour market information and cooperate in providing consular services for skilled workers, students and apprentices.

They also committed to preventing and combating irregular migration, smuggling of people, forced labour, exploitation of labour, human trafficking as well as protecting victims, among others.

Additionally, the agreement will facilitate the placement of Kenyans in opportunities in Germany, alleviate German labour shortages, promote mobility of skilled workers, apprentices and students for training, vocational education and employment, including in temporary jobs.

In the agreement, Kenya and Germany also agreed to provide each other with mutual assistance in the application and interpretation of this deal.

To this end, a Joint Implementation Committee, with representatives from the two countries, will be set up. The committee shall convene at least once a year at the request of either of the two countries or when necessary.

The Joint Implementation Committee shall consist of representatives from the ministries responsible for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Labour, Immigration, Education and any other ministry or agency as may be necessary.

Also Read: President Ruto Embarks On A 2-Day Visit To Germany