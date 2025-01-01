Connect with us

News

Kenya Space Agency Explains Details Of Space Object That Landed In Makueni

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has revealed that the mysterious space object that fell from the skies and landed in Mukuku Village, Mbooni East Sub-County, Makueni County was a separation from a rocket.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 1, KSA said the metallic object is 2.5 meters in diameter and weighs about 500 kg.

“The Agency wishes to clarify that the object, a metallic ring measuring approximately 2.5 meters in diameter and weighing about 500 kg, is a fragment of a space object. Preliminary assessments indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket),” read part of the statement.

According to the agency, such objects are usually designed to burn up as they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere or to fall over unoccupied areas, such as the oceans.

“This is an isolated case, which the Agency will investigate and address using the established framework under International Space law,” KSA stated.

KSA noted that on receipt of the information on Tuesday 31 December 2024, officials rushed to the scene and, working alongside a multi-agency team and local authorities, secured the area and retrieved the debris, which is now under the Agency’s custody for further investigation.

The Agency thanked the local residents of Mukuku village for their prompt action in reporting the incident to the authorities and for their cooperation in ensuring public safety.

“We express our gratitude to the local leadership, the multi-agency team, the Makueni County Government, and media houses for disseminating this critical information in a timely manner,” KSA stated.

Further, the agency assured members of the public that the object poses no immediate threat to their safety.

“Our experts will analyze the object, use existing frameworks to identify the owner and keep the public informed of the next steps and outcomes,” KSA added.

