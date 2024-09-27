Connect with us

Kenya To Host Africa-France Summit in 2026

File image of President William Ruto and France President Emmanuel Macron.

In a historic move, Kenya will host the Africa-France Summit in 2026.

In a statement on Friday, September 27, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed that the decision was announced by President William Ruto and his French counterpart Emanuel Macron during the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The summit will be historic as it will be the first time a non-Francophone African country will be hosting the event. The Africa- France summit is usually held either in France or in a francophone nation.

“Kenya will host the Africa-France Summit in 2026. For the first time since its inception in 1973, the Africa-France Summit will take place outside of France or a Francophone African country.

“The historic announcement was made by Presidents William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron during the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, at the Paris Pact for the People and the Planet Coalition leaders’ lunch meeting hosted by President Macron,” Hussein stated.

File image of President William Ruto and Freance President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the State House Spokesperson, the Africa-France summit will bring together Heads of State and Government, civil society representatives, and private sector leaders to discuss and advance reforms of global financial institutions and governance systems.

The goal of the summit is to more effectively address the ongoing planetary crisis, an effort in which Kenya and France have been actively collaborating.

For Kenya, the summit is not only a boost to its diplomatic standing but also an important economic opportunity.

In recent years, Kenya has hosted a number of global meetings, including the first-ever Africa Climate Summit, which will be held at the KICC in 2023.

