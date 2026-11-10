Kenya to Host Global Parliamentary Summit on Hunger and Mulnutrition Next Week

The National Assembly of Kenya will next week host more than 250 Members of Parliament from over 100 national legislatures next week for a global summit aimed at strengthening the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

In a communication to the National Assembly on Tuesday, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the meeting would bring together parliamentarians, representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector and other stakeholders.

The summit, themed “Legislating for Resilient Agrifood Systems and Zero Hunger in a Changing Climate,” is jointly organised by the Parliament of Kenya, FAO and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

Wetang’ula said the gathering would provide an opportunity for legislators from across the world to exchange experiences and strengthen their legislative and oversight roles in addressing food insecurity and malnutrition.

“This year’s Summit seeks to strengthen parliamentary action against hunger and malnutrition and advance sustainable agrifood systems in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he noted.

The Speaker noted that the meeting would provide a platform for parliamentarians and other stakeholders to share experiences and develop stronger legislative and oversight responses to food security and nutrition challenges.

The discussions will focus on realising the right to food, promoting access to healthy diets and advancing efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

Wetang’ula further observed that the summit comes at a time when countries are grappling with interconnected challenges of food insecurity, malnutrition, climate change, poverty and the sustainability of food production systems.

“Undoubtedly, these challenges have a direct bearing on the lives and livelihoods of the people we represent,” he said.

Wetang’ula noted that hosting the international gathering would enable Parliament to share Kenya’s experiences with other legislatures while strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation.

The summit will be officially opened by President William Ruto on Monday, November 16, at 10 am in the National Assembly Chamber.

To coordinate and oversee the conference activities, Speaker Wetang’ula has appointed a seven-member steering committee comprising MPs John Mutunga (Tigania West), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), James Nyikal (Seme), Yusuf Haji (Mandera West), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Robert Basil (Yatta) and Cynthia Muge (Nandi County MP).

The Speaker urged MPs to attend and participate in the international engagement, saying it would offer an opportunity to learn from other legislatures, share Kenya’s experiences and contribute to global efforts to achieve zero hunger.

“The Summit offers an opportunity to learn from other Parliaments, share Kenya’s experiences, and contribute to the global conversation on achieving Zero Hunger and sustainable agrifood systems for the benefit of your constituents and legislative work,” he added.