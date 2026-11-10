Kenya to Open New Missions in Azerbaijan and Congo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Kenya will open new diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan and the Republic of Congo as part of a wider restructuring of the country’s global diplomatic presence.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the changes were part of a phased rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint to align its foreign representation with evolving national priorities.

“Under the guidance of the Cabinet, Kenya will open new Missions in Baku, Azerbaijan and Brazzaville, Congo in order to bolster our footprint in Central Europe and Central Africa respectively,” he stated.

The Foreign Affairs PS also disclosed that Kenya had already relocated two diplomatic missions as part of the rationalisation exercise.

The Kenyan mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, has been relocated to Mexico City, while the embassy in Havana, Cuba, has been moved to Kingston, Jamaica.

According to PS Sing’Oei, the changes were intended to ensure that Kenya’s diplomatic network remains aligned with its strategic interests.

“As part of this rationalisation exercise, the relocation of Kenya’s Mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to Mexico City, and the Mission in Havana, Cuba, to Kingston, Jamaica, have already been implemented,” Sing’Oei stated.

The PS also assured Kenyans that the planned closure of the Bern Embassy would not affect the country’s longstanding diplomatic relations with Switzerland.

Following the closure, bilateral relations between Kenya and Switzerland will be handled by the Kenyan High Commission in London, United Kingdom, as was previously the arrangement.

However, Kenya will retain its diplomatic presence in Geneva, where its Permanent Mission will continue representing the country at the United Nations and other international organisations based in the Swiss city.

The Geneva mission will also take over the provision of consular services to Kenyans living in Switzerland.

“The Government remains committed to the welfare of Kenyans in Switzerland and the Permanent Mission in Geneva will provide consular services to Kenyans resident in Switzerland. Further information will be availed through the website and official channels of the Missions in Bern and Geneva respectively,” he added.