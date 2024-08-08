Kenya To Organises Concert in Support of Haiti

The Kenyan government in a show of solidarity with the people of Haiti will host a concert and cultural festival called Harmony4Haiti.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei announced the move on Wednesday saying Africa shares historical and cultural ties with Haiti.

Sing’Oei noted that the event aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Haiti and Africa and foster cooperation.

“Africa and Haiti share deep historical and cultural ties. To demonstrate solidarity with the people of Haiti, the State Department for Foreign Affairs and A4H will jointly host an event dubbed ‘Harmony4Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival.’

“This event aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Haiti and Africa, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation,” said the Foreign Affairs PS.

He pointed out that the event is scheduled for August 24, 2024, and will feature a series of activities, including musical performances by renowned artists from Haiti and Africa, a cultural exhibition showcasing Haitian and African art, crafts, and cuisine and a panel discussion on the historical, cultural, and socio-economic ties between Haiti and Africa.

At the same time, PS Singoei reiterated Kenya’s commitment to continued support in security, governance, and development initiatives.

“The MSS Mission has seen substantial progress, with Kenyan forces playing a pivotal role in support of the Haitian Government and the maintenance of security,” stated PS Singoei.

Kenya is currently leading a multinational peace mission in the Carribean nation. The first batch of 200 Kenyan police officers arrived in Port-au-Prince on June 25.

The second batch left for Haiti on 15 July, with more expected to depart in September.

The Bahamas, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda have also committed to sending officers to the peacekeeping mission.