Kenya to Permanently Shut Down Embassy in Switzerland

The Kenyan Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, has announced that it will permanently close following a directive from the government.

In a communique dated November 9, the Embassy notified Kenyan nationals that the Consular section will permanently close its operations on November 30.

“Clients who have been notified that their documents are ready should collect them from the Embassy before 30 November 2026,” the Embassy said.

The mission added that Kenyans who applied for consular services from November 1, 2026, would be contacted in due course and informed of alternative arrangements for collecting their processed documents.

The Embassy also reminded applicants to present valid identification and their application receipts when collecting their documents.

“Please bring a valid form of identification and your application receipt when collecting documents,” the communique added.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed the closure of the embassy, saying it was part of ongoing rationalization of Kenyan missions.

He explained that the rationalization will involve closing some missions while opening new ones in line with the country’s strategic priorities.

“This is part of the ongoing rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally, involving closing some missions and opening new ones in furtherance of our strategic priorities as a country,” said Sing’Oei.

PS Sing’Oei assured Kenyans living abroad that the restructuring would not leave them without access to essential government services.

“Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalisation process,” the Foreign Affairs PS added.

The government is yet to announce which diplomatic mission will take over responsibility for serving Kenyans residing in Switzerland or how the alternative consular arrangements will operate.