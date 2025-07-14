Connect with us

Health

Kenya To Raise Drinking Age to 21, Bans Online Alcohol Sales to Curb Youth Abuse

By

Published

Kenya Alcohol Policy
Kenya Alcohol Policy

Kenya is on the verge of a significant policy overhaul, set to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 and implement a nationwide ban on online alcohol sales. These sweeping reforms, outlined in the newly approved 2025 National Policy on Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse, aim to combat the growing crisis of alcohol and drug abuse, particularly among the nation’s youth.

The proposed changes extend beyond the drinking age, introducing stringent measures such as strict zoning regulations that prohibit alcohol outlets within 300 meters of schools, places of worship, and residential areas. This could lead to the closure or relocation of numerous establishments across the country.

Furthermore, the policy outlaws all forms of digital alcohol trade, including online sales, vending machines, and home deliveries, effectively closing loopholes that allow minors to access alcohol through mobile apps and courier services.

Kenya Alcohol Policy.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has been a key proponent of these reforms, citing scientific evidence and global success stories, particularly from the United States, where a legal drinking age of 21 has been linked to reduced rates of underage drinking, drunk-driving fatalities, and alcohol-related harm.

NACADA data reveals that nearly 13% of Kenyans aged 15 to 65, approximately 4.7 million people, consume alcohol, with the highest prevalence among young adults aged 18 to 24. Alarmingly, one in ten high school students admits to drinking, and the average age of first consumption is steadily declining.

The policy also targets alcohol advertising, banning outdoor alcohol advertisements, celebrity endorsements, and promotions on social media. Alcohol adverts will also be prohibited during children’s TV programmes, school events, and national holidays.

To further public health education, all alcohol containers will be required to carry warning labels in both English and Kiswahili. This comprehensive approach signifies a shift from viewing alcohol and drug abuse solely as criminal issues to recognizing them as critical public health concerns. The government also plans to expand access to treatment and rehabilitation services by establishing more public recovery centers.

