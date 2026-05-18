Kenya Transport Strike Paralyses Movement as Operators Protest Fuel Price Hike

A nationwide transport strike has paralysed movement across parts of Kenya after transport operators suspended services in protest against the recent increase in fuel prices.

The industrial action, which began at midnight on Monday, May 18, has affected matatus, boda bodas, taxis, cargo trucks, school buses, leaving thousands of commuters stranded in major towns including Nairobi, Mombasa and Kitengela.

The strike was organised by the Transport Sector Alliance, a coalition bringing together several transport industry associations, including the Matatu Owners Association, Truckers Association of Kenya, Digital Taxi Association of Kenya and the Association of Bus Operators.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the alliance announced that all participating vehicles would remain off the roads until the government addresses the rising cost of fuel.

“Following a high-level consultative meeting held on Sunday, all stakeholders in Kenya’s transport sector unanimously reaffirmed that no vehicle shall move starting midnight today,” the statement read.

The alliance described the strike as one of the “largest coordinated industrial actions in Kenya’s history,” arguing that the high fuel prices have worsened the cost of living by increasing transport, food and electricity costs. The protests followed the latest fuel review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which increased the price of petrol in Nairobi by KSh16.65 to KSh214.25 per litre, while diesel rose by KSh46.29 to KSh242.92 per litre.

Transport operators are now demanding an immediate reversal of the fuel price increase and want petrol and diesel prices reduced to about KSh152 per litre, similar to the current kerosene price.

On Monday morning, roads in Nairobi recorded unusually low traffic as many Kenyans were forced to walk to work and school after public transport vehicles failed to operate. Some schools suspended classes, while institutions such as University of Nairobi temporarily suspended examinations, citing transport challenges affecting students and staff.

Demonstrations were also reported in Kitengela and sections of Thika Road, where protesters lit tyres and blocked roads, causing heavy disruption. Police in Nairobi’s Central Business District used tear gas to disperse crowds as tensions escalated.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi defended the fuel price increase, saying the global market was responsible for the rising costs. He, however, stated that the government would explore additional measures to cushion Kenyans from the economic pressure.

The alliance has further called for the restructuring of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, the revival of the Changamwe Oil Refinery and the return of a competitive fuel market system.