Kenya Turns Into Police State As Government Heavily Descends On Truck Drivers Fighting For Their Livelihood

Activists in Mombasa has vowed to continue with their Monday protests until the government cancels its directive to use SGR as the sole mode of transporting cargo from the Mombasa port. The protesters want the government to allow trucks to transport cargo at the Mombasa port.

The protests took place on Monday despite the government announcing that it had suspended an order directing all cargo be transported via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Transporters were, however, reportedly denied access to the port of Mombasa to identify the cargo they would wish to transport despite the suspension of the order. During the riots, at least 13 protesters were arrested at the Nyali Bridge. The protesters were bundled into two police vehicles and taken to Nyali Police Station.