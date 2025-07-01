Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya & UK Seal Strategic Partnership Set To Unlock Multi-Billion Deals

By

Published

 

GuyQQVIX0AIxn V

President William Ruto and the United Kingdom Prime Minister  Keir Starmer on Tuesday signed a strategic partnership, setting the momentum for more bilateral trade and investment between Kenya and the UK.

The pact, which succeeds the 2020–2025 framework, is also expected to deliver growth in Information and Communication Technology.

It will also cement the two countries’ joint responses to global and regional peace and security.

This follows a Tuesday meeting between President Ruto and Prime Minister Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London.

President Ruto said the partnership will double the Kenya-UK trade volume in the next five years.

“This will create wealth and jobs, and deliver a tangible economic impact,” Ruto said.

Anchored on four key pillars—trade and investment, green growth and climate action, science and technology, and peace and security—the partnership aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, provide digital skills training to 2.5 million Kenyans, and enhance cooperation on regional stability, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and climate resilience.

As part of the science, technology, and innovation pillar, the UK will channel £100 million (KSh 17.7 billion) into Kenya’s innovation landscape. The investment is expected to benefit more than 500 start-ups, support 5,000 digitally driven SMEs, and create 30,000 new digital jobs.

The two nations have also committed to enhancing collaboration on artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to foster inclusive and sustainable digital growth.

The UK also pledged to mobilise up to £1.5 billion (KSh 266.1 billion) in new investments across Kenya, alongside facilitating $250 million (KSh 32.3 billion) in capital markets funding to spur development across strategic sectors by 2030.

On the climate front, the UK and Kenya committed to unlocking at least £200 million (KSh 35.5 billion) in green financing from a mix of public, private, and blended sources, advancing Kenya’s clean energy agenda and climate resilience goals.

Kenya and the UK further agreed to an additional six weekly Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and London, starting this week, to unlock the persistent cargo and passenger challenges.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021