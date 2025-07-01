Kenya & UK Seal Strategic Partnership Set To Unlock Multi-Billion Deals

President William Ruto and the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday signed a strategic partnership, setting the momentum for more bilateral trade and investment between Kenya and the UK.

The pact, which succeeds the 2020–2025 framework, is also expected to deliver growth in Information and Communication Technology.

It will also cement the two countries’ joint responses to global and regional peace and security.

This follows a Tuesday meeting between President Ruto and Prime Minister Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London.

President Ruto said the partnership will double the Kenya-UK trade volume in the next five years.

“This will create wealth and jobs, and deliver a tangible economic impact,” Ruto said.

Anchored on four key pillars—trade and investment, green growth and climate action, science and technology, and peace and security—the partnership aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, provide digital skills training to 2.5 million Kenyans, and enhance cooperation on regional stability, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and climate resilience.

As part of the science, technology, and innovation pillar, the UK will channel £100 million (KSh 17.7 billion) into Kenya’s innovation landscape. The investment is expected to benefit more than 500 start-ups, support 5,000 digitally driven SMEs, and create 30,000 new digital jobs.

The two nations have also committed to enhancing collaboration on artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to foster inclusive and sustainable digital growth.

The UK also pledged to mobilise up to £1.5 billion (KSh 266.1 billion) in new investments across Kenya, alongside facilitating $250 million (KSh 32.3 billion) in capital markets funding to spur development across strategic sectors by 2030.

On the climate front, the UK and Kenya committed to unlocking at least £200 million (KSh 35.5 billion) in green financing from a mix of public, private, and blended sources, advancing Kenya’s clean energy agenda and climate resilience goals.

Kenya and the UK further agreed to an additional six weekly Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and London, starting this week, to unlock the persistent cargo and passenger challenges.