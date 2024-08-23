Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Will Have First Nuclear Power Plant By 2034- Mudavadi

By

Published

FB IMG 1680369526256 1

File image of Musalia Mudavadi

Kenya plans to build its first nuclear power plant by 2034, Prime Cabinet Secretary Dr Musalia Mudavadi has announced.

Speaking after meeting with William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) at his Railways office Mudavadi said that a research reactor will also be commissioned by the early 2030s in an initiative that begins in 2027 and aims to increase energy capacity, reduce CO2 emissions, and create significant job opportunities, boosting economic growth.

“Kenya is committed to leading in clean energy. Kenya focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi appreciated NEA’s mentorship of young Kenyans in STEM. He highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration.

Their discussion focused on the advancement of nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy and in line with NEA’s leadership goals to integrate nuclear energy into our clean energy mix.

Key areas include the deployment of Small Modular Reactor technology, enhancing research and building institutional sustainability.

Mudavadi said the government was keen to strengthen its partnership with NEA in support of Kenya’s long-term energy and development goals.

“As we move forward, this collaboration will play a vital role in the successful implementation of our nuclear energy program, contributing to the nation’s prosperity and sustainability,” said Mudavadi.

Kenya will also host the 2nd edition of the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit (USANES) from 27-30 August.

The Summit will assess the readiness of the industry for the deployment of nuclear energy in Africa and seek to address concerns that are hindering the deployment of nuclear energy in the region.

It aims to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones to increase cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, while highlighting the opportunities that nuclear power offers to achieve net zero energy by 2050.

Participants will include policymakers, technical experts and industry leaders who will engage in educational workshops, stakeholder engagement sessions and multilateral discussions on topics such as financing, workforce development and supply chain readiness.

The first summit in Ghana was hosted by the US Department of Energy (DOE) in partnership with the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Also read: Meet Nine Countries With Biggest Nuclear Arsenals [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020