Kenya Will Have First Nuclear Power Plant By 2034- Mudavadi

Kenya plans to build its first nuclear power plant by 2034, Prime Cabinet Secretary Dr Musalia Mudavadi has announced.

Speaking after meeting with William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) at his Railways office Mudavadi said that a research reactor will also be commissioned by the early 2030s in an initiative that begins in 2027 and aims to increase energy capacity, reduce CO2 emissions, and create significant job opportunities, boosting economic growth.

“Kenya is committed to leading in clean energy. Kenya focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi appreciated NEA’s mentorship of young Kenyans in STEM. He highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration.

Their discussion focused on the advancement of nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy and in line with NEA’s leadership goals to integrate nuclear energy into our clean energy mix.

Key areas include the deployment of Small Modular Reactor technology, enhancing research and building institutional sustainability.

Mudavadi said the government was keen to strengthen its partnership with NEA in support of Kenya’s long-term energy and development goals.

“As we move forward, this collaboration will play a vital role in the successful implementation of our nuclear energy program, contributing to the nation’s prosperity and sustainability,” said Mudavadi.

Kenya will also host the 2nd edition of the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit (USANES) from 27-30 August.

The Summit will assess the readiness of the industry for the deployment of nuclear energy in Africa and seek to address concerns that are hindering the deployment of nuclear energy in the region.

It aims to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones to increase cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, while highlighting the opportunities that nuclear power offers to achieve net zero energy by 2050.

Participants will include policymakers, technical experts and industry leaders who will engage in educational workshops, stakeholder engagement sessions and multilateral discussions on topics such as financing, workforce development and supply chain readiness.

The first summit in Ghana was hosted by the US Department of Energy (DOE) in partnership with the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

