Kenya Wins Bid to Host 2029 World Athletics Championships

Kenya has won the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, September 15, by the World Athletics Council in Budapest, Hungary.

Kenya now becomes the first African country to win the bid to host the global track and field championship event.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said Kenya presented a compelling bid to host the global tournament in Nairobi.

“Nairobi presented a compelling and emotional bid, and taking the World Athletics Championships to Africa for the first time will be historic,” said Coe.

“It was important that the World Athletics Championships should come to Africa when we had the right host, the right bid and the right circumstances. Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment.”

World Athletics also awarded the 2031 championships to Munich, Germany. Munich’s successful bid will bring the World Athletics Championships back to Germany for the first time since Berlin staged the event in 2009.

President William Ruto welcomed Kenya’s successful bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, describing the achievement as a historic moment for the country and the African continent.

The Head of State said Kenya’s selection makes it the first African nation to host the premier global athletics competition.

“Our country has won the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, making Kenya the first African nation to stage the premier global athletics competition.

“This is Kenya’s moment, Africa’s moment, and a victory for generations of athletes who made our nation synonymous with excellence on the track, on the road and cross-country,” he stated.

The President congratulated the Kenyan bid team, Athletics Kenya, the Ministry of Sports, Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, as well as the country’s athletes and other stakeholders who worked to secure the hosting rights.

President Ruto also thanked World Athletics for placing its confidence in Kenya, pledging that the country would deliver a world-class championship.

“We will honour that confidence by delivering an unforgettable championship worthy of our athletes, our country and our continent,” he said.