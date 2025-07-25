Kenya Wins Ksh258 Billion Dispute Against Rift Valley Railways

Kenya has secured a major international legal victory after the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) dismissed a $2 billion (approximately Ksh258 billion) claim brought against the country by Rift Valley Railways (RVR).

The Office of the Attorney General, in a statement, announced that the government successfully defended the multi-billion-dollar case that was instituted against the State by KU Railways Holdings Limited and RVR Investments.

The arbitration began in 2020, when KU Railways Holdings Ltd (KURH), formerly known as the Sheltam Rail Company (PTY) and Rift Valley Railways (RVR) Investments (RVRI) Limited, filed a case at the LCIA against the governments of Kenya and Uganda.

The claim alleged breaches of the Interface Agreement and the Railways Concession Agreement, which pertained to the construction and management of the joint Rift Valley Railways line, intended to operate between the two countries for both freight and passenger transport.

The dispute arose from agreements signed between 2006 and 2011, under which Kenya and Uganda transferred railway operations to the Rift Valley Railways consortium for 25 years of freight services and five years of passenger services.

However, repeated failures by the companies led to the termination of the concession in 2017.

Although the companies later sought compensation through arbitration, the London tribunal ultimately ruled in favour of Kenya and Uganda, dismissing the claim in full and awarding legal costs to Kenya.

During the proceedings, the defence of the arbitration for the Republic of Kenya was successfully led by the Solicitor General, Shadrack Mose.

The legal team assisting from the State Law Office comprised Njeri Wachira, Allan Githaiga, Charles Wamwayi, Sheila Mammet, Victoria Munyi, Anne Mulama, and Elizabeth Wamocho.

The supporting legal team from Kenya Railways consisted of Stanley Gitari and Christine Macharia.

The external counsel representing Kenya consisted of: Prof. Githu Muigai SC, Wambui Muigai, Dennis Nkarichia, and Nimo B. Adan, Michael Sullivan, and Albert Mumma.