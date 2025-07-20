Kenyan Activist Boniface Mwangi Faces Terror Charges

Prominent Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi is set to face charges of “facilitation of terrorist acts” and unlawful possession of ammunition, following his arrest on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Mwangi’s arrest, linking him to the violent anti-government protests that occurred on June 25, 2025, which resulted in at least 30 fatalities. Mwangi, a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s government, denies the allegations, stating, “I am not a terrorist”.

Investigators claim to have seized two mobile phones, a laptop, and several notebooks from Mwangi’s home in Lukenya, Machakos County. A subsequent search of his Nairobi office at Mageuzi Hub reportedly yielded additional electronic devices, company seals, cheque books, two unused tear gas canisters, and a 7.62mm blank round. The DCI alleges these items provide evidence of Mwangi’s logistical and financial role in orchestrating unrest during the protests.

However, Mwangi’s legal team, led by advocate Njanja Maina, strongly refutes the DCI’s claims, accusing the police of planting evidence to justify the severe charges. Maina stated that the items allegedly found were not in Mwangi’s possession, questioning the sudden appearance of terrorism charges. The arrest has also resulted to a wave of condemnation from civil society groups, human rights defenders, and political figures, who view the charges as an attempt to criminalize dissent and suppress freedom of expression.

Siaya Governor James Orengo described the terrorism charges as “ridiculous,” arguing that protected speech and political action should never be criminalized. Similarly, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the arrest as an “assault on freedom of expression and justice,” highlighting what he perceives as the government’s intolerance of dissent.

Critics, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and former Chief Justice David Maraga, have accused the government of “weaponizing the criminal justice system” by misusing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) against protesters.

Mwangi is currently held at Pangani Police Station and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 21, 2025