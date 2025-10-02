Kenyan Activists Abducted in Uganda After Sharing Stage with Bobi Wine

Two prominent Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi, Chairman of the Free Kenya Movement, and Secretary General Nicholas Oyoo, have reportedly been abducted in Kampala, Uganda, by armed individuals believed to be security operatives. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, just a day after Njagi was seen actively campaigning alongside Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

The abduction took place at a petrol station in Kireka, Kampala, around 3:00 PM. Witnesses described a chilling scene where a clay-colored van pulled up, and four armed men, accompanied by a woman, forcibly took Njagi and Oyoo. “They came with a van, looked clay-colored. People came out with guns; there were about four of them. There was also a lady seated in front. They just took Bob and the Secretary General, Oyoo,” a witness recounted. Their mobile phones were immediately switched off, and their whereabouts remain unknown. A third companion who was with them was briefly detained but later released, narrowly escaping the ordeal.

Kenyan Activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo Abducted in Uganda.Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, swiftly condemned the incident, stating, “We strongly condemn the abduction by armed operatives of Kenyan activists and human rights defenders Bob Nyagi and Nicholas Ayoo. The two were picked up mafia-style this afternoon from a petrol station in Kireka and driven off to an unknown destination!”. He further accused the “criminal regime” of abducting them “simply for associating with me and expressing solidarity with our cause!”.

This is not the first time Bob Njagi has faced such an ordeal. Last year, he was abducted in Kenya and disappeared for over a month, an incident he linked to his participation in anti-government protests. He recounted being held for 32 days in a dark cell after being seized in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The Free Kenya Movement’s National Coordinator, Felix Wambua, confirmed the arrests and urged supporters to remain calm while engaging with NUP leadership and Ugandan authorities. He called upon the Uganda Police to provide clarity and demanded that if arrested, Njagi and Oyoo be presented in a court of law within 24 hours. However, Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga denied any knowledge of their arrest, stating, “We are not aware of any arrest of the said individuals. If there are concerns, the Kenyan High Commission should liaise directly with our security agencies”.

The abduction has sparked alarm among civil society groups, with VOCAL Africa strongly condemning the act and demanding their immediate and unconditional release. The NUP Kenya Chapter has also joined search efforts, emphasizing that this is an “East African issue” and calling for Nairobi’s intervention.

This incident follows a pattern of targeting activists in the region, including the recent arrest and deportation of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire from Tanzania.