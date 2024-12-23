Kenyan American allegedly butchered his wife in the U.S dismembered remains found in his car by police

KDRTV News Newark Delaware- A Kenyan American killed his wife and her dismembered remains were found in his car by the police. Mr. Nobert Matara murdered his wife Tracy Nyariki of Delaware and was caught by police as he was allegedly trying dump her remains at undisclosed location.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 10:12 p.m., Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the 2700 block of Stone Place in the Village of Kent Apartments. The police were contacted by the employer of 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki, who was concerned after she failed to report to work for several days.

Officers responded to Tracy’s apartment; however, they were unable to locate her. During their investigation, they uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being. After all attempts to find or contact her were unsuccessful, a Gold Alert was issued.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit were notified and assumed the investigation. Through investigative efforts, Detectives identified 32-year-old Nobert Matara as a potential person of interest. On Saturday, December 21, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives sought assistance from the Aberdeen Police Department to locate Tracy Nyariki, Nobert Matara, and Nobert’s vehicle.

Detectives from the New Castle County Special Investigations Squad and the Aberdeen Police Department located Nobert Matara and his vehicle in the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard. During the investigation, dismembered human remains were found in Matara’s vehicle, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Nobert Matara was taken to a holding facility in Maryland and is awaiting extradition to Delaware. Once transferred, he will be arraigned on the following charges: One Felony Count of Murder First Degree. Additional charges may be filed against Nobert Matara as evidence continues to be collected in this ongoing investigation. If you have any information or related video footage regarding these incidents, please contact Detective Holubinka at (302) 395-8254 or [email protected] , or contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333