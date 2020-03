Kenyan-American in trouble over Covid-19 Quarantine rules

KDRTV- MIGORI COUNTY ,RONGO SUBCOUNTY , KAMAGAMBO POLICE STATION QUARANTINE RULE VIOLATION

OB 43 AT 1900HRS , IT WAS REPORTED TODAY THROUGH MOBILE PHONE BY THE SCPC GUCHA SOUTH MR WILMOT MWAKIO MWANYALO THAT ONE MAN NAMELY MOSES …… C/O TEL NO 070881…. WHO JETTED IN THE COUNTRY FROM DALLAS USA ON 17/03/2020 TO MENYENYA VILLAGE WHERE HE WAS DOING SELF QUARANTINE BUT DECIDED TO LEAVE THE SAID PLACE TO QUARANTINE HIMSELF AT A HOTEL IN RONGO TOWN.

HE FEARED FOR HIS LIFE BECAUSE THE CHIEF, VILLAGE ELDERS AND THE LOCALS INSTRUCTED HIM TO LEAVE THE SAID AREA AND QUARANTINE IN HIS HOME IN RIOSIRI.

POLICE TOGETHER WITH RONGO SUBCOUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE TEAM RUSHED TO THE HOTEL WHERE IT WAS ESTABLISHED THAT THE COVID- 19 SUSPECT CHECKED IN THE SAID HOTEL ON TUESDAY THE 25TH MARCH 2020 AT AROUND 0800HRS HAVING BEEN DRIVEN THERE BY A FRIEND OF HIS NAMELY GEORGE OMUNDO C/O TEL 072642… AND WAS SUPPOSED TO CHECK OUT ON TUESDAY 31/3/2020.

THE HOTEL MANAGER NAMELY KEPHA ODHIAMBO TEL NO 07264…CONFIRMED THAT THE CLIENT WAS SCREENED AT THE HOTEL ENTRANCE BUT FAILED TO GIVE HIS TRAVEL HISTORY.

EFFORTS UNDERWAY TO EVACUATE HIM TO AN ISOLATION ROOM IN RONGO SUBCOUNTY HOSPITAL.

More information to follow.

