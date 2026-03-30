Kenyan Boxer Jacob Oyoko Dies After Bout Turns Fatal

Kenya’s boxing fraternity is in mourning following the tragic death of Kisumu-based professional boxer Jacob Oyoko, who passed away after a ringside incident during a professional bout on Saturday, March 28.

The Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) confirmed the death in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that the incident occurred during a sanctioned match, with emergency medical teams responding immediately.

“Emergency medical protocol was followed ringside, with the boxer receiving immediate physician care, CPR, oxygen, and transfer to the hospital,” the commission said.

Despite the rapid intervention, efforts to resuscitate Oyoko were unsuccessful, marking a devastating loss for both his family and the country’s boxing community.

The KPBC has since launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to the commission, an independent review committee comprising medical experts, legal professionals, and senior boxing officials has been formed to establish what led to the fatal outcome.

“We have requested a full post-mortem examination as required by Kenyan law. The investigation will examine all aspects of the bout, including pre-fight medical screening, weight management, hydration protocols, ringside medical response, and referee decisions,” the commission stated.

Authorities, including the police, the Ministry of Sports, and county health officials, have been formally notified as part of the probe.

The incident has triggered widespread concern and scrutiny, particularly after videos circulated online appeared to show Oyoko struggling to defend himself during the later stages of the fight against his opponent, Julius Okuruchi.

The footage has raised questions about whether the bout should have been stopped earlier and whether all safety protocols were adequately followed.

In its statement, the KPBC described Oyoko as a “dedicated athlete” and pledged full support to his family, including covering medical and funeral expenses and ensuring they receive all entitled benefits.

The commission also signaled possible reforms within the sport, stating that it is prepared to strengthen safety measures in boxing events across the country.

“Boxing is a noble sport built on courage, discipline, and respect. Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own,” the statement read. “The KPBC remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Kenyan boxing remains safe, credible, and world-class.”

Among the measures under consideration are stricter pre-fight medical screenings, improved weight management protocols, and enhanced ringside medical preparedness.

Oyoko’s death has cast a shadow over Kenya’s boxing scene, highlighting the inherent risks in combat sports and the critical importance of safety enforcement.