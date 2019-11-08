Kenyan Delegation at the National Civil rights Museum and Tom Mboya Banquet[PHOTOS]

The National civil rights museum in Memphis Tennessee
Governor Nyong’o and Steve Cohen
Governor Nyong’o and Congressman Steve Cohen outside rooms 306 -307 where Dr. Martin Luther King was killed
Cohen greets Susan Kikwai, the Deputy Governor Kericho County at the NCRM
Walk towards the entrance of NCRM
Governor Nyong’o, Steve Cohen and DG Susan Kikwai at the NCRM
Governor Nyong’o Chief Guest at the Tom Mboya Banquet 2019, Kukutana Center
Cohen meets the Kenyan Delegation
group picture
Steve Cohen and Governor Nyong’o at the NCRM
Governor Nyong’o arrives at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee
Governor Nyong’o at Kukutana Center
Governor Nyong’o arrives at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee
Chief of Protocol and the CEC Tourism Achie Alai at Kukutana Center
Governor Nyong’o at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee
Bishop Jerry at the Kukutana Center in Memphis
Governor Nyong’o with the former 5 times World Kickboxing Champion Amp Elmore at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee
Achie Alai following proceedings at Kukutana center
Governor Nyong’o an Amp Elmore confer at the Kukutana Center
Governor Nyong’o follows proceedings at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee
Collection of chains that were used during slavery
Attendees at the Tom Mboya banquet
Attendees at the Tom Mboya banquet
Tracy Sow and Mr. Asava at the Kukutana Center
Bishop Jerry
Rep Joe Towns and Amp Elmore aaa the Tom Mboya banquet
H.E Susan Kikwai receives standing ovation at the Tom Mboya banquet
Governor Nyong’o introduces DG Susan Kikwaai
DG Susan Kikwai gives remarks at the Kukutana center
Governor Nyong’o gives a speech at the Kukutana center
A Kenyan American at the Kukutana center
Rep Joe Towns give remarks at the Kukutana center
Historian follows proceedings at the Kukutana Center
USA2019 28 1
Group picture 1
Group picture 2
Group picture 3
Group picture 3
Group picture 4
Governor Nyong’o takes a picture with Congressman Steve Cohen
Group picture with the Kenyan delegation at the NCRM
Steve Cohen leads Governor Nyong’o to room 306 at the NCRM
Steve Cohen leads Governor Nyong’o to room 306 at the NCRM
Group picture
Governor Nyong’o presents a gift to Congressman Steve Cohen
The President of the NCRM greets Governor Nyong’o
Steve Cohen receives a gift from Governor Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai
How the slaves were chained before they were shipped to America
Photo with the NCRM Director at the NCRM
Photo with the NCRM Director at the NCRM
Museum2 18
Museum2 21
Museum2 19
Museum2 20
Museum2 22
DG Susan Kikwai listens as a tour guide explains the horrible experience meted on the black community
Tour guide explains how the Racist bus sitting was arranged
Governor Nyong’o alights from the famous racist bus
Governor Nyong’o disembark from the famous racist bus
Museum2 27
Museum2 28
Horizon International Bank Deputy President greets DG Susan Kikwai
Museum2 31
Museum2 33
Horrendous acts meted against the Black community
reliving the atrocities
reliving the atrocities
Tour guide photo