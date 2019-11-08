Connect with us

Kenyan Delegation at the National Civil rights Museum and Tom Mboya Banquet[PHOTOS]

The National civil rights museum in Memphis Tennessee

Governor Nyong'o and Steve Cohen

Governor Nyong’o and Steve Cohen

Governor Nyong’o and Congressman Steve Cohen outside rooms 306 -307 where Dr. Martin Luther King was killed

Cohen greets Susan Kikwai, the Deputy Governor Kericho County at the NCRM

Walk towards the entrance of NCRM

Governor Nyong’o, Steve Cohen and DG Susan Kikwai at the NCRM

Governor Nyong’o Chief Guest at the Tom Mboya Banquet 2019, Kukutana Center

Cohen  meets the Kenyan Delegation

group picture

Steve Cohen and Governor Nyong’o at the NCRM

Governor Nyong’o arrives at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee

Governor Nyong’o at Kukutana Center

Governor Nyong’o arrives at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee

Chief of Protocol and the CEC Tourism Achie Alai at Kukutana Center

Governor Nyong’o  at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee

Bishop Jerry at the Kukutana Center in Memphis

Governor Nyong’o with the  former 5 times World Kickboxing  Champion Amp Elmore at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee

Achie Alai following proceedings at Kukutana center

Governor Nyong’o an Amp Elmore confer at the Kukutana Center

Governor Nyong’o follows proceedings at the Tom Mboya banquet, Kukutana Centre in Memphis, Tennessee

Collection of  chains that were used during slavery

Attendees at the Tom Mboya banquet

Attendees at the Tom Mboya banquet

Tracy Sow and Mr. Asava at the Kukutana Center

Bishop Jerry

Rep Joe Towns and Amp Elmore aaa the Tom Mboya banquet

H.E Susan Kikwai receives standing ovation at the Tom Mboya banquet

Governor Nyong’o introduces DG Susan Kikwaai

DG Susan Kikwai gives remarks at the Kukutana center

Governor Nyong’o gives a speech at the Kukutana center

A Kenyan American at the Kukutana center

Rep Joe Towns give remarks at the Kukutana center

Historian follows proceedings at the Kukutana Center

Group picture 1

Group picture 2

Group picture 3

Group picture 3

Group picture 4

Governor Nyong’o takes a picture with Congressman Steve Cohen

Group picture with the Kenyan delegation at the NCRM

Steve Cohen leads Governor Nyong’o to room 306 at the NCRM

Steve Cohen leads Governor Nyong’o to room 306 at the NCRM

Group picture

Governor Nyong’o presents a gift to Congressman Steve Cohen

The President of the NCRM greets Governor Nyong’o

Steve Cohen receives a gift from Governor Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai

How the slaves were chained before they were shipped to America

Photo with the NCRM Director at the NCRM

Photo with the NCRM Director at the NCRM

DG Susan Kikwai listens as a tour guide explains the horrible experience meted on the black community

Tour guide explains how the Racist bus sitting was arranged

Governor Nyong’o alights  from the famous racist bus

Governor Nyong’o disembark from the famous racist bus

Horizon International Bank Deputy President greets DG Susan Kikwai

Horrendous acts meted against the Black community

reliving the atrocities

reliving the atrocities

Tour guide photo

 

 

