Kenyan Developer Rose Njeri Arrested Over Viral Anti-Finance Bill 2025 Website

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenya’s Finance Bill tech – developer 2025, Rose Njeri now finds herself behind bars – sparking nationwide protest and a heated debate over digital freedom.

On May 19, Njeri, a young software developer, unveiled a web tool that allowed citizens to instantly register their opposition to the proposed Finance Bill 2025 with just a single click. Her viral tweet read:

“I wrote a simple program that lets you reject the Finance Bill 2025 with just one click.”

The website, praised for its user-friendly interface and civic utility, quickly gained momentum across social media, enabling thousands of Kenyans to express their dissent with remarkable ease. But her innovation also attracted powerful scrutiny.

Barely 11 days later, Njeri was forcefully arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) during a tech training event on Enterprise Road, Nairobi. Witnesses reported she was whisked away without a formal warrant or explanation.

Now detained and cut off from legal representation, family, and friends, her arrest has triggered an landslide of public criticism. Digital rights defenders and civil society groups are calling her arrest an “unprecedented assault on civic tech,” warning it sets a dangerous precedent for anyone who dares challenge the state through digital platforms.

The Law Society of Kenya’s urgent bail requests were denied, increasing concerns about due process and judicial independence. As online campaigns using hashtags like #FreeRoseNjeri and #RejectFinanceBill2025 trend nationwide, pressure is mounting on the government to respect civil liberties and the rule of law.

“This is not just about a website,” said one Nairobi-based legal activist. “It’s about whether or not Kenyan citizens can speak out against unfair laws , digitally or otherwise without fear of state retaliation.”

The Finance Bill 2025, which proposes exhaustive tax hikes on essential goods and digital services, has already stirred significant public discontent. Rose Njeri’s tool became a digital megaphone for thousands, and now, her arrest threatens to make her the unlikely face of resistance against it.

Kenya grapples with its democratic identity in the digital age, Njeri’s arrest might just be the spark that forces a national calculation over freedom, expression, and the growing power of civic tech.