Kenyan Diplomat Martin Kimani Appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Kenyan diplomat Martin Kimani as the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa.

In a coomunique on Monday, September 14, Guterres said Kimani will serve in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

“United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Martin Kimani of Kenya as the new Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO),” read the statement.

Ambassador Kimani succeeds Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee of Ghana, who has been serving in the role since 2021.

He brings to the position 25 years of experience in international relations, peace and security, and multilateral diplomacy across government, regional organizations and the non-governmental and private sectors.

Previously, Kimani served as Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations in New York (2020-2024).

During Kenya’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council from 2021 to 2022, he served as President of the Council in October 2021, chaired its Ad Hoc Working Group on Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa, and co-chaired its Informal Expert Group on Climate and Security in 2022.

In 2023, he was the President of the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Office for Project Services.

Kimani also served as the Director of Kenya’s National Counter Terrorism Centre and the President’s Special Envoy for Countering Violent Extremism (2015-2020), Permanent Representative to the UN Environment Programme and UN-Habitat (2012-2015), as well as Director of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism (2011-2012).

Kimani holds a PhD and a master’s degree in War Studies from King’s College, University of London, United Kingdom.

He also has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of New Hampshire, United States.