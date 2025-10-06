Kenyan Embassy Warns Citizens in Mozambique Against Overstaying Visa-Free Period

The Kenyan High Commission in Maputo has issued a stern warning to Kenyan nationals traveling to Mozambique following a concerning rise in cases of citizens overstaying their 90-day visa-free limit, in breach of Mozambican immigration laws.

In an advisory released this week, the embassy cautioned that remaining in Mozambique beyond the permitted three months violates the 2018 visa-free travel agreement and could attract severe penalties, including heavy fines, detention, travel bans, or imprisonment.

“The High Commission therefore urges all Kenyans travelling to Mozambique to strictly comply with the permitted duration of stay to avoid inconveniences, fines, or other sanctions,” the statement read.

The 2018 Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Ordinary Passports, signed on November 21, 2018, by then Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Filipe Nyusi, allows Kenyans with ordinary passports to stay in Mozambique for up to 90 days without a visa. The pact was designed to promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

However, the High Commission noted “an increase in cases of Kenyan nationals overstaying in Mozambique, contrary to the visa exemption agreement,” warning that continued abuse of the arrangement could undermine the goodwill between Nairobi and Maputo.

“We wish to remind all Kenyan nationals that overstaying beyond the 90-day limit is illegal and carries serious consequences,” said a spokesperson at the embassy. “The visa-free privilege should be respected to preserve Kenya’s reputation and maintain cordial relations with Mozambique.”

Nonetheless, the embassy emphasized that while the visa-free arrangement offers convenience, it must not be abused. Travelers are urged to monitor their stay durations carefully, regularize their immigration status where applicable, and seek assistance from the High Commission if facing travel-related challenges.

“Respecting the host country’s laws is a personal responsibility and a reflection of our national image abroad,” the spokesperson concluded.