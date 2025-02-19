Connect with us

News

Kenyan Government Responds After Backlash Over RSF Meeting in Nairobi

File of President William Ruto and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

The Kenyan government has defended its decision to host the Sudanese paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya’s decision to host RSF was in line with its wider role in peace negotiations and its commitment to help Sudan find a solution to its ongoing political crisis.

“We note that this is not the first time groups in Sudan have sought solutions to their crisis by leveraging the good offices of neighbouring countries. Indeed, in January 2024, parties and stakeholders to the Sudanese conflict met in a neighbouring country to chart a way forward on inclusive dialogue and return to civilian rule.

“Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese civilian groups’ tabling of a roadmap and proposed leadership in Nairobi is compatible with Kenya’s role in peace negotiation which enjoins her to provide non-partisan platforms to conflict parties to seek resolutions,” read the statement in part.

Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya’s involvement was solely to support conflict resolution, pointing to the 2002 Machakos Protocol signed in Kenya.

“Indeed, the globally acclaimed Machakos Protocol of 2002 that ended the Sudan II civil war was concluded in Kenya. When Kenya offers this space, it is without any ulterior motives. It is because we believe there is no military solution to political disputes,” Mudavadi stated.

File image of President William Ruto and RSF Leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo

Mudavadi further stressed the need for a delicate balance between security objectives and a return to civilian rule in Sudan in order to achieve democracy and prosperity for the people of Sudan.

“In this regard, Kenya aligns with the African Union (AU) Charter on the Unconstitutional Change of Government and the 27th October 2021 AU decision suspending Sudan from all activities of the AU including the just-ended African Union Commission (AUC) elections,” he added.

Additionally, he noted that Kenya has committed 2 million USD towards global and regional initiatives to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan.

This comes after Sudan slammed Kenya for allowing RSF to hold a meeting in Nairobi to launch a parallel government.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused Kenya of violating its obligations under international law, the United Nations Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by hosting the meeting.

Also Read: Sudan Rejects the UN Report That Exposed Rights Violations

